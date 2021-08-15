Embracing sustainability ‘could help Irish food’s bottom line’

Reducing carbon emissions in Irish agriculture and embracing the sustainability agenda could be a significant market opportunity for Irish food, the former chief executive of Ireland’s largest beef company has said.

“I think the sustainability agenda presents a huge opportunity for the Irish agri-food sector,” Paul Finnerty, who is the co-founder of Yield Lab Europe, an agri-tech accelerator, and who previously served as chief executive of Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group for 11...