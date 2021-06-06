Down on the farm: Why the need to stabilise herd numbers is the government’s next big challenge

When milk quotas were lifted in 2015, James Foley immediately began expanding his dairy herd to maximise the output of his land.

“We went from about 120 cows in 2015 up to 200 cows in 2017, and levelled off there. Two hundred cows is about twice the national average, so we are not hobby farming, that’s for sure,” Foley told the Business Post from his farm in Coolydoody in Waterford.

“We know the pressures...