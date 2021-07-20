Department of Agriculture officials deny knowledge of injured racehorses being sent to Britain for slaughter
A BBC Panorama programme claimed to expose the practice which contravenes animal welfare rights
Officials from the Department of Agriculture have said that they had “no inkling” that the illegal practice of transporting injured Irish horses to Britain for slaughter was happening, following a BBC Panorama programme that claimed to expose the practice in Ireland.
The BBC investigation claimed that 4,000 former racehorses had been slaughtered in British and Irish abattoirs since 2019 and that the majority of slaughtered horses were Irish-trained. The programme, which aired on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Down on the farm: Why the need to stabilise herd numbers is the government’s next big challenge
Dairy farmers are caught between urgently necessary climate targets putting pressure on their businesses and the flexibility their farms need to survive
McConalogue: national dairy herd numbers must stabilise
The Minister for Agriculture says his department would only consider cap on dairy cattle numbers as ‘a last resort’
Government lobbied to allow recruitment of dairy workers from India and Pakistan
Farmers struggling to find Irish or European workers who will milk cows for €500 a week
Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’
Biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said agriculture must move now to achieve new emissions goals expected in Climate Bill