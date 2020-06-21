Bord Bia boss: Covid-19 in meat plants won’t scupper Irish beef industry

The reputation of Ireland‘s beef sector will not be affected by the Covid-19 outbreaks in some processing plants, the chief executive of Bord Bia has said.

In an interview with the Business Post, Tara McCarthy said the issue had affected the industry around the world.

“Britain, France, Germany, the US, every industry or every sector of the meat industry internationally has been challenged with this. It’s a very people-intensive industry, so there are...