Sunday October 25, 2020
Auction app MartEye facilitates €150m in online sales

Galway start-up’s app has 50,000 users and operates in over 40 marts in Ireland and Britain facilitating the sale of livestock, land and machinery. It has also developed a digital gavel, made of Irish ash, for auctioneers

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
25th October, 2020
Ciaran Feeney, co-founder of MartEye, an agri-tech startup that helps livestock marts conduct online auctions Picture: Barry Cronin

MartEye, an agri-tech firm, has signed up 50,000 users for its online auction app and facilitated more than €150 million in sales through the platform.

The Galway-based start-up, set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has created an app that allows livestock marts to sell animals online. The service was created in partnership with AgriCam, which provided the camera hardware.

MartEye is the second start-up developed by Ciaran Feeney, Aaron Signorelli and Mark McGann. The...

