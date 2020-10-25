Auction app MartEye facilitates €150m in online sales

MartEye, an agri-tech firm, has signed up 50,000 users for its online auction app and facilitated more than €150 million in sales through the platform.

The Galway-based start-up, set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has created an app that allows livestock marts to sell animals online. The service was created in partnership with AgriCam, which provided the camera hardware.

MartEye is the second start-up developed by Ciaran Feeney, Aaron Signorelli and Mark McGann. The...