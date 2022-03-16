Absence of EPA from food security committee criticised
‘Pretty serious’ not to have Agency contribute to discussion on mandatory crop growing, climate researcher says
A senior climate researcher has criticised the absence of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Oxfam from the committee set up to introduce mandatory crop growing for Irish farmers.
The group should have environmental and food security representatives, such as the EPA and Oxfam, according to Paul Price, a climate change advisory council-funded researcher at DCU.
The National Fodder and Food Security Committee was set up following the government’s announcement that all farmers will...
