Tourism

Tourists to be provided with ‘carbon calculators’

The Minister for Tourism is due to bring the report of the sustainable tourism working group to cabinet for approval tomorrow

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th October, 2021
New data will be gathered on the carbon emissions from tourists flying in and out of the country, as well as the emissions from tourists travelling in cars or buses to popular attractions. Picture: Getty

A new plan to provide “carbon calculators” to tourists is due to be signed off this week.

It will also include a new system for hotels, bed and breakfast providers and short term letting hosts to report on their carbon reduction efforts.

And new data will be gathered on the carbon emissions from tourists flying in and out of the country, as well as the emissions from tourists travelling in cars or buses...

