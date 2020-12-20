Tour operators hit with Cliffs of Moher price hike

Tour operators are unhappy with a hike in admission fees for visitors to the Cliffs of Moher in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spectacular cliffs on the coast of Clare are the country’s second most popular tourist attraction, drawing 1.6 million visitors per year.

However, the operating company at the natural attraction has now informed tour operators that the price per person for group bookings is increasing from €7 to €9 at...