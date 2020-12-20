Subscribe Today
Tourism

Tour operators hit with Cliffs of Moher price hike

Firms bracing themselves for another tough year cry foul over peak hour admission cost

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th December, 2020
Last year, the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience company brought in €10.9 million in revenue for Clare County Council.

Tour operators are unhappy with a hike in admission fees for visitors to the Cliffs of Moher in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spectacular cliffs on the coast of Clare are the country’s second most popular tourist attraction, drawing 1.6 million visitors per year.

However, the operating company at the natural attraction has now informed tour operators that the price per person for group bookings is increasing from €7 to €9 at...

