Tourism

Roz Purcell and Greg O’Shea among Fáilte Ireland influencers paid tens of thousands

State tourism agency has paid around €180,000 to influencers for social media campaigns selling different parts of Ireland

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th April, 2022
Roz Purcell: influencer has been a prolific campaigner on behalf of Fáilte Ireland

Roz Purcell, Greg O’Shea and Baz Ashmawy have been among the beneficiaries as the state’s tourism authority has paid out around €180,000 to influencers over the past two years.

New figures show that Fáilte Ireland has invested tens of thousands in social media campaigns aimed at selling different parts of Ireland as tourist destinations.

And information provided to Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrat TD, shows the body has a...

