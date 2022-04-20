Roz Purcell and Greg O’Shea among Fáilte Ireland influencers paid tens of thousands
State tourism agency has paid around €180,000 to influencers for social media campaigns selling different parts of Ireland
Roz Purcell, Greg O’Shea and Baz Ashmawy have been among the beneficiaries as the state’s tourism authority has paid out around €180,000 to influencers over the past two years.
New figures show that Fáilte Ireland has invested tens of thousands in social media campaigns aimed at selling different parts of Ireland as tourist destinations.
And information provided to Catherine Murphy, the Social Democrat TD, shows the body has a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fáilte Ireland says a third of tourism workers are new to sector
Agency plans to help upskill and retain new staff as hotels, restaurants and other businesses rush to fill an estimated 40,000 job vacancies
Ian Guider: More flights won’t rescue tourism industry if there’s nothing to see here
With much-loved cultural venues in Dublin disappearing at an alarming rate, it’s time we took a long, hard look at what draws tourists to Ireland in the first place
Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Don’t bet against resilient Irish tourism bouncing back from Covid-19
The sector has a long record of strength in adversity, and can weather this crisis if the government gives it the right kind of assistance
Tourists to be provided with ‘carbon calculators’
The Minister for Tourism is due to bring the report of the sustainable tourism working group to cabinet for approval tomorrow