Owner of Dublin’s Leprechaun Museum predicts a slow recovery for businesses

Revenue at the National Leprechaun Museum, a well-known tourist attraction in Dublin, was slashed by three-quarters in 2021, its founder Tom O’Rahilly has told the Business Post.

The museum, which was opened by O’Rahilly in 2010, normally attracts more than 100,000 visitors a year, but that figure dropped significantly in 2020 and the museum remains closed during the current restrictions.

O’Rahilly said he expected tourism levels in Dublin and Ireland to return, but only after...