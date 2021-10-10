Subscribe Today
Tourism

New tourism trail aims to unlock equestrian and racing heritage

Fáilte Ireland is seeking expressions of interest from businesses to create an equine-themed tourism trail, focused on Kildare and Tipperary

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th October, 2021
New tourism trail aims to unlock equestrian and racing heritage
National Stud in Kildare: would form part of Fáilte Ireland’s equine-themed tourist trail

Out in front is Wild Atlantic Way, followed closely by Ireland’s Ancient East with Hidden Heartlands making ground, but coming up on the inside is a new tourism trail aimed at attracting international visitors to discover Ireland’s equestrian and thoroughbred heritage.

Fáilte Ireland is seeking expressions of interest from businesses to develop a concept for the new equine-theme attraction, which will be focused on Kildare and Tipperary and will form part...

