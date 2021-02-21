Subscribe Today
Minister asks cabinet to review underused stay and spend offer

The €250 million tax relief scheme designed to save tourism jobs during the pandemic has seen only €1.6 million worth of potential refunds being claimed

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st February, 2021
Catherine Martin warned that the tourism sector faces the prospect of a second summer season without the international inbound tourists which account for around 75 per cent of the market

Catherine Martin has urged her cabinet colleagues to review the “completely under-utilised” stay and spend scheme in an effort to limit the pandemic’s impact on the tourism industry.

The €250 million tax relief scheme was designed to save jobs in the sector when it was launched last year by allowing consumers to claim tax back on qualifying spend.

But so far, just €1.6 million worth of potential tax refunds have been...

