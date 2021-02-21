Minister asks cabinet to review underused stay and spend offer
The €250 million tax relief scheme designed to save tourism jobs during the pandemic has seen only €1.6 million worth of potential refunds being claimed
Catherine Martin has urged her cabinet colleagues to review the “completely under-utilised” stay and spend scheme in an effort to limit the pandemic’s impact on the tourism industry.
The €250 million tax relief scheme was designed to save jobs in the sector when it was launched last year by allowing consumers to claim tax back on qualifying spend.
But so far, just €1.6 million worth of potential tax refunds have been...
