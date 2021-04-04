Subscribe Today
Tourism

Ian Guider: We need someone with a plan to save tourism, and that person is Michael O‘Leary

Love him or loathe him, the Ryanair chief executive will play a crucial role when the tourism industry eventually regroups after the pandemic

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
4th April, 2021
Michael O’Leary, Ryanair chief executive. The airline expects a loss of €850 million to €950 million in the 12 months to the end of March

Noticeably absent from the government’s latest roadmap to reopening the country last week was any mention of the prospect of overseas tourism resuming this year.

There may be a small window for domestic tourism this summer from late July and August, but that is it. A second summer will have passed for the tourism and hospitality industry: 2021 will emulate 2020 as a complete wipeout, and some of those businesses clinging on for...

