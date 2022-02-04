Subscribe Today
Log In

Tourism

Ian Guider: More flights won’t rescue tourism industry if there’s nothing to see here

With much-loved cultural venues in Dublin disappearing at an alarming rate, it’s time we took a long, hard look at what draws tourists to Ireland in the first place

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
4th February, 2022
Ian Guider: More flights won’t rescue tourism industry if there’s nothing to see here
‘Dublin has always pitched itself as a modern and diverse capital, vibrant and rich in heritage, but the pandemic hit in several ways. It has left very visible scars, with shuttered shops and empty buildings.’ Picture: Getty

Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, this country set a record for the number of visitors from overseas. Close to 19 million people came here for family visits, holidays or business trips. As restrictions are eased across Europe and travel returns to more normal levels later this year, what will greet visitors to these shores?

The focus of tourism recovery plans has so far centred mainly on access, of ensuring that airlines rebuild their capacity...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Ring of Kerry: The last great crisis that the tourism industry faced was the financial crash of a decade ago. It took the sector seven years to recover, but despite the pandemic proving an even greater challenge, recovery on this occasion may be speedier. Picture: Getty

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Don’t bet against resilient Irish tourism bouncing back from Covid-19

Tourism Eoghan O'Mara Walsh
New data will be gathered on the carbon emissions from tourists flying in and out of the country, as well as the emissions from tourists travelling in cars or buses to popular attractions. Picture: Getty

Tourists to be provided with ‘carbon calculators’

Tourism Michael Brennan
National Stud in Kildare: would form part of Fáilte Ireland’s equine-themed tourist trail

New tourism trail aims to unlock equestrian and racing heritage

Tourism Peter O'Dwyer
The coveted US pre-clearance facilities gave Dublin, as well as Shannon, a competitive advantage over many international rivals

Comment: Tourism can take off due to relaxation of US travel ban

Tourism Eoghan O'Mara Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1