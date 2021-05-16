Greens’ Martin eyes early reopening for visitors
Tourism recovery oversight group is pushing strongly for ‘timely reopening’ of international tourism as cabinet considers proposals
Tourism minister Catherine Martin is to bring an expert report to cabinet this week, to push for an early reopening of tourism from Britain, the EU and the US which could generate up to €1 billion in revenue.
Martin’s proposals are expected to form part of the cabinet’s discussions about how to ensure that the state is ready to quickly introduce the EU’s digital green certificates, which will allow passengers to prove they have been...
