Tourism

Greens’ Martin eyes early reopening for visitors

Tourism recovery oversight group is pushing strongly for ‘timely reopening’ of international tourism as cabinet considers proposals

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th May, 2021
The tourism recovery oversight group has recommended allowing visitors from Britain to return first without restrictions in July, followed by EU and US visitors in August.

Tourism minister Catherine Martin is to bring an expert report to cabinet this week, to push for an early reopening of tourism from Britain, the EU and the US which could generate up to €1 billion in revenue.

Martin’s proposals are expected to form part of the cabinet’s discussions about how to ensure that the state is ready to quickly introduce the EU’s digital green certificates, which will allow passengers to prove they have been...

