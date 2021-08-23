Subscribe Today
Galway to be rebranded in bid to attract more tourists

The joint venture between Galway’s city and county councils is part of an overall plan to increase the value of tourism to the area to €735m

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
23rd August, 2021
The branding exercise is part of a plan to increase the value of tourism to Galway by 25 per cent

Galway’s local authorities are developing a new brand for the city and county as part of a plan to entice significantly more tourists to the west of Ireland.

A joint venture between Galway’s city and county councils is seeking the services of brand consultants and designers to oversee the development of an “overarching brand proposition and visual identity for destination Galway”.

The branding exercise is part of an overall...

