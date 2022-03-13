Fáilte Ireland says a third of tourism workers are new to sector
Agency plans to help upskill and retain new staff as hotels, restaurants and other businesses rush to fill an estimated 40,000 job vacancies
A third of people working in the Irish hospitality and tourism industry are new to the sector, research conducted by Fáilte Ireland has found.
The proportion of new entrants in the sector’s workforce has increased significantly since the beginning of last year, when a quarter of workers were classed as new to the industry. The increased number has come as hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses scramble to fill high levels of job...
