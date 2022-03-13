Subscribe Today
Fáilte Ireland says a third of tourism workers are new to sector

Agency plans to help upskill and retain new staff as hotels, restaurants and other businesses rush to fill an estimated 40,000 job vacancies

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th March, 2022
Jenny De Saulles, director of sector development at Fáilte Ireland: one project involved the creation of a “quality employer programme” for businesses in tourism

A third of people working in the Irish hospitality and tourism industry are new to the sector, research conducted by Fáilte Ireland has found.

The proportion of new entrants in the sector’s workforce has increased significantly since the beginning of last year, when a quarter of workers were classed as new to the industry. The increased number has come as hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses scramble to fill high levels of job...

