Tourism

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Don’t bet against resilient Irish tourism bouncing back from Covid-19

The sector has a long record of strength in adversity, and can weather this crisis if the government gives it the right kind of assistance

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh
9th January, 2022
The Ring of Kerry: The last great crisis that the tourism industry faced was the financial crash of a decade ago. It took the sector seven years to recover, but despite the pandemic proving an even greater challenge, recovery on this occasion may be speedier. Picture: Getty

For most people, January is a time of hope and aspiration. But this new year comes with no little degree of uncertainty for Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry, the country’s largest indigenous sector and biggest regional employer.

Business owners who thought the worst was behind them last year had been gearing up for what looked like being a strong festive season. Then came Omicron, and once again the industry was effectively...

