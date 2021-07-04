Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Watchdog says Louth most active county for compulsory purchase orders

National Oversight & Audit Commission says officials in Louth placed CPOs on 93 homes in the past five years for social housing

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th July, 2021
Watchdog says Louth most active county for compulsory purchase orders
Louth county council has been the most active of all the country’s 31 councils in taking over vacant homes like the one pictured at prices as low as €5,000 each.

A watchdog has highlighted the high use of compulsory purchase orders to acquire vacant homes for social housing in the country’s smallest county.

Louth county council has been the most active of all the country’s 31 councils in taking over vacant homes at prices as low as €5,000 each.

The National Oversight & Audit Commission (NOAC), which supervises all councils, noted that council officials had placed compulsory purchase orders on 93 homes...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Westport, above, followed the lead of Clonakilty and Kinsale in hiring a town architect. Picture: Getty

Government may ask architects to oversee town regeneration

Planning Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Clane Community Council has raised more than half of its €40,000 target to fund legal challenges against what it calls “massive over-development” in the town.

Clane community group challenges ‘massive over-development’

Planning Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Following publication of the national vacant housing reuse strategy in 2018, each local authority is required to have a dedicated vacant homes officer. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Only three vacant home officers employed in the last three years

Planning Killian Woods 3 weeks ago
Meath County Council: the local authority says it has dezoned residential lands to adhere to climate change policies established to promote sustainable development.

Meath dezones a third of housing lands to mitigate climate change

Planning Killian Woods 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1