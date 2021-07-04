Watchdog says Louth most active county for compulsory purchase orders

A watchdog has highlighted the high use of compulsory purchase orders to acquire vacant homes for social housing in the country’s smallest county.

Louth county council has been the most active of all the country’s 31 councils in taking over vacant homes at prices as low as €5,000 each.

The National Oversight & Audit Commission (NOAC), which supervises all councils, noted that council officials had placed compulsory purchase orders on 93 homes...