Watchdog says Louth most active county for compulsory purchase orders
National Oversight & Audit Commission says officials in Louth placed CPOs on 93 homes in the past five years for social housing
A watchdog has highlighted the high use of compulsory purchase orders to acquire vacant homes for social housing in the country’s smallest county.
Louth county council has been the most active of all the country’s 31 councils in taking over vacant homes at prices as low as €5,000 each.
The National Oversight & Audit Commission (NOAC), which supervises all councils, noted that council officials had placed compulsory purchase orders on 93 homes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government may ask architects to oversee town regeneration
Advisory group is inspired by success of renewal projects in Westport, Clonakilty and Kinsale
Clane community group challenges ‘massive over-development’
Residents aiming to collect €40,000 for legal challenge to two SHDs they say will worsen pressure on school places, traffic congestion and public transport
Only three vacant home officers employed in the last three years
Despite €50,000 in funding and a requirement to employ such staff, hardly any local authorities have a full-time employee focused on bringing empty homes back into use
Meath dezones a third of housing lands to mitigate climate change
Developers say the move will inflate the cost of land still available for residential use