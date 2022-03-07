Underground carparks a possibility for the Phoenix Park
Chair of the Office of Public Works wants to address ‘dangerous’ situation where cars are being parked on footpaths and the sides of roads in the park
The Phoenix Park could have underground carparks and driver-less buses to shuttle people around in the future, according to the chair of the Office of Public Works (OPW).
Maurice Buckley told the Business Post that the introduction of a new 30km speed limit in the park at the end of February, as well as more limited driving routes, had been a success so far, and that the OPW was trying to strike the right balance...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Councillor calls for removal of Kilternan site from Strategic Land Reserve designation
Large property players set to lose out if Green councillor and senior planners succeed in closing door on future development which they claim would result in ‘unsustainable urban sprawl’
Capital loss: There is no shortage of ambitious projects to improve Dublin for its citizens, but just why are so few of them being realised?
Proposals to improve Dublin tend to remain just that, leading to questions about the city council’s ability to deliver both big and small-ticket items
Kelly slams lack of progress on reform of Bord Pleanála
Labour leader said lack of ‘political will’ was the reason why only 36 of 101 recommendations had been implemented in six years since independent review
Hotelier in Johnstown Estate container dispute seeks retention permission from An Bord Pleanála
Barry English, the owner of the four-star hotel, has appealed an order to remove containers blocking lodges on its grounds