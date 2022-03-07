Subscribe Today
Underground carparks a possibility for the Phoenix Park

Chair of the Office of Public Works wants to address ‘dangerous’ situation where cars are being parked on footpaths and the sides of roads in the park

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
7th March, 2022
Maurice Buckley said the ten-year process set out in last year’s Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Story would result in big changes to how the park is used. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

The Phoenix Park could have underground carparks and driver-less buses to shuttle people around in the future, according to the chair of the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Maurice Buckley told the Business Post that the introduction of a new 30km speed limit in the park at the end of February, as well as more limited driving routes, had been a success so far, and that the OPW was trying to strike the right balance...

