Teeling Whiskey Distillery objects to 9-storey Liberties development
Company says 33-apartment complex would stifle its attempts to expand the business
A Dublin whiskey distiller has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála over a new nine-storey development in the Liberties, arguing that it may stifle its attempts to expand the business.
Dublin City Council last month granted permission to Creedon Group to demolish an existing building on Mill Street and build a 33-apartment complex, featuring retail units and 81 bicycle parking spots.
But Teeling Whiskey Distillery has said the development will significantly impact on...
