Second planning denial on Omey Island leaves ‘bad taste’ for businessman
Peter Fitzsimons has been in tussles with local council and An Bord Pleanála over half-built house on scenic island for several years
A Surrey-based businessman has told the Business Post he is “p***ed off” after a second failed attempt to save his half-built house on the uninhabited Omey Island, off the coast of Galway.
Peter Fitzsimons, whose grew up in Meath before moving with his parents to England in the 1950s, is a former financial adviser and has owned 33 acres on Omey since 2002.
Fitzsimons, who trains Connemara ponies and has a farm...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council
Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines