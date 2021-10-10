Scrapping of fast-track planning should mean fewer legal challenges, says regulator
Reviews of local authority development plans will also help reduce delays to infrastructure projects, according to Niall Cussen
Niall Cussen, the planning regulator, has said judicial reviews are only a small problem in the planning system and the scrapping of the fast-track housing scheme should ease the number of legal challenges against residential projects.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has committed to a review of planning laws that would lead to the process being "completely overhauled".
The review comes after Ibec, the business lobby group, and lobbyists for the property sector have consistently...
