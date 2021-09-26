Regeneration of large site in west Dublin could take decades
A senior planner has warned that the execution of what is being called a ‘paradigm shift’ in urban regeneration in the capital might take as long as a century to be fully realised
A proposed regeneration of 700 hectares of land on the western edge of Dublin city could involve the investment of hundreds of millions of euro in the area but take up to 100 years to be fully realised, a senior planner has said.
The City Edge Project being led jointly by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and Dublin City Council (DCC) would be one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects if it proceeds from consultation stage where...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Seána Glennon: We need to take back our city and make it a safe space for all
The capital has become a hostile environment but changing that requires meaningful action by the authorities not just on policing but also on the design of our public places
Clancourt tells council it needs extra height at its Dublin scheme to attract FDI
Developer cites research showing more space per worker is necessary in bid to add two storeys to planned office space in Dublin 2
Dublin’s first open-air, rooftop cinema delayed as appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála
Owner of 4 Dame Lane bar has complained to planning regulator after council approved plans for restaurant and cinema on upper levels of nearby Trinity Street car park
Watchdog says Louth most active county for compulsory purchase orders
National Oversight & Audit Commission says officials in Louth placed CPOs on 93 homes in the past five years for social housing