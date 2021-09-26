Subscribe Today
Regeneration of large site in west Dublin could take decades

A senior planner has warned that the execution of what is being called a ‘paradigm shift’ in urban regeneration in the capital might take as long as a century to be fully realised

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
26th September, 2021
The proposed area for regeneration in west Dublin: it would accommodate 40,000 new homes with district heating schemes, and include parks and green spaces

A proposed regeneration of 700 hectares of land on the western edge of Dublin city could involve the investment of hundreds of millions of euro in the area but take up to 100 years to be fully realised, a senior planner has said.

The City Edge Project being led jointly by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and Dublin City Council (DCC) would be one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects if it proceeds from consultation stage where...

