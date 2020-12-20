Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council
Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines
A request by Johnny Ronan for the newly formed planning regulator to investigate practices at Dublin City Council were rebuffed by the watchdog, the Business Post can reveal.
Earlier this year, Ronan Group, the developer’s company, emailed the newly appointed Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to raise issues it had with Dublin City Council.
It claimed the council was biased towards the company and this was “adversely affecting its...
