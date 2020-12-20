Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council

Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th December, 2020
Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council
Johnny Ronan, whose firm asked the new watchdog to look into building height regulations

A request by Johnny Ronan for the newly formed planning regulator to investigate practices at Dublin City Council were rebuffed by the watchdog, the Business Post can reveal.

Earlier this year, Ronan Group, the developer’s company, emailed the newly appointed Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to raise issues it had with Dublin City Council.

It claimed the council was biased towards the company and this was “adversely affecting its...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

An Bord Pleanála, concluded that the finished house would “break the skyline and be visible from tourist routes

Second planning denial on Omey Island leaves ‘bad taste’ for businessman

Planning Barry J Whyte 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1