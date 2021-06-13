Subscribe Today
Only three vacant home officers employed in the last three years

Despite €50,000 in funding and a requirement to employ such staff, hardly any local authorities have a full-time employee focused on bringing empty homes back into use

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th June, 2021
Following publication of the national vacant housing reuse strategy in 2018, each local authority is required to have a dedicated vacant homes officer. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Local authorities have only hired three full-time vacant home officers since 2018, despite every council receiving €50,000 per annum to pay for staff in the role.

Following publication of the national vacant housing reuse strategy in 2018, each local authority is required to have a dedicated vacant homes officer.

The officers’ job is to help bring vacant dwellings back into use. They provide advice to property owners on how to best access supports, such as the repair...

