O’Brien told to rethink plans for 15-storey tower in Dublin
The tycoon’s proposed structure at Grand Canal Quay has been given the thumbs-down by city planners
Denis O’Brien’s plans to build a 15-storey tower in Grand Canal Quay have hit a snag, with city planners asking the billionaire businessman to go back to the drawing board.
A review of O’Brien’s plans for the site in the middle of Dublin’s Silicon Docks, compiled by Dublin City Council, has noted “serious concerns” about the scale of the proposed development.
In November,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Group opposing D3 build-to-rent scheme will not appeal court decision
Alfonso Bonilla and Rob Curley, two architects who objected to the residential project, said they decided not to pursue a judicial review after receiving legal advice on potentially onerous costs
Dermot Lacey: Residents have no option but to object if developers insist on bad planning
Objectors are being accused of nimbyism and of blocking much-needed housing, but a lot of the time they have a point and deserve to be listened to
Citywest Hotel refused permission to stage public concerts
An Bord Pleanála said the owners failed to address concerns around potential traffic congestion
Ian Guider: Serial objectors don’t help in trying to solve the housing crisis
There’s a whiff of Nimbyism in the air, with numerous building projects being legally challenged on various – and often questionable – grounds. Has it become too easy to do so?