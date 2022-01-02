Subscribe Today
O’Brien told to rethink plans for 15-storey tower in Dublin

The tycoon’s proposed structure at Grand Canal Quay has been given the thumbs-down by city planners

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
2nd January, 2022
Dublin City Council has noted ‘serious concerns’ about the scale of the proposed development on Grand Canal Quay, which would be next to a site due to contain Trinity College Dublin’s new technology and enterprise centre

Denis O’Brien’s plans to build a 15-storey tower in Grand Canal Quay have hit a snag, with city planners asking the billionaire businessman to go back to the drawing board.

A review of O’Brien’s plans for the site in the middle of Dublin’s Silicon Docks, compiled by Dublin City Council, has noted “serious concerns” about the scale of the proposed development.

In November,...

