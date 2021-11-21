Meath Scientology drug rehab centre set to open early next year following court ruling
The controversial facility has had its planning permission upheld by the Court of Appeal, overturning An Bord Pleanála’s 2018 decision
A Church of Scientology-backed drug addiction treatment centre in Co Meath is expected to open early next year now that the Court of Appeal has decided in its favour.
Last Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier High Court ruling that overturned a decision by An Bord Pleanála that the Ballivor based centre required a change in planning permission.
The 56-bed facility is all but ready to open, a source connected to Narconon Trust,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Thousands flouting new rules on short-term lets
Dublin City Council has sent 1,245 warning letters to those advertising illegal lets on Airbnb and Booking.com
Teeling Whiskey Distillery objects to 9-storey Liberties development
Company says 33-apartment complex would stifle its attempts to expand the business
McDonald seeking to legally block Merchant’s Arch hotel
The campaigning columnist is seeking to lodge a judicial review against publican Tom Doone’s plans to demolish buildings at Temple Bar’s historic laneway
Hotel fails to remove shipping containers around homes
Despite an enforcement order from Meath County Council, the 40ft steel containers still surround privately owned houses on Johnstown Estate