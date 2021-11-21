Subscribe Today
Planning

Meath Scientology drug rehab centre set to open early next year following court ruling

The controversial facility has had its planning permission upheld by the Court of Appeal, overturning An Bord Pleanála’s 2018 decision

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
21st November, 2021
Narconon Trust bought the building, which had existing planning permission for a nursing home in 2016, after it had confirmed with Meath County Council’s planners that it did not require “change of use” planning to develop a drug addiction treatment centre there instead

A Church of Scientology-backed drug addiction treatment centre in Co Meath is expected to open early next year now that the Court of Appeal has decided in its favour.

Last Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier High Court ruling that overturned a decision by An Bord Pleanála that the Ballivor based centre required a change in planning permission.

The 56-bed facility is all but ready to open, a source connected to Narconon Trust,...

