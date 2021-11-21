Meath Scientology drug rehab centre set to open early next year following court ruling

A Church of Scientology-backed drug addiction treatment centre in Co Meath is expected to open early next year now that the Court of Appeal has decided in its favour.

Last Wednesday, the court upheld an earlier High Court ruling that overturned a decision by An Bord Pleanála that the Ballivor based centre required a change in planning permission.

The 56-bed facility is all but ready to open, a source connected to Narconon Trust,...