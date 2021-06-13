Meath dezones a third of housing lands to mitigate climate change

Meath County Council has dezoned residential lands with the capacity for more than 9,500 homes in its new development plan, which will be in place up to 2027.

The local authority, which said the dezoning of 319 hectares of land was “unprecedented”, has reclassified the sites to adhere to climate change policies established to promote sustainable development.

Despite 660 hectares of land still being zoned for housing in the county, property developers and industry sources expect...