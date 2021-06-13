Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Meath dezones a third of housing lands to mitigate climate change

Developers say the move will inflate the cost of land still available for residential use

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th June, 2021
Meath dezones a third of housing lands to mitigate climate change
Meath County Council: the local authority says it has dezoned residential lands to adhere to climate change policies established to promote sustainable development.

Meath County Council has dezoned residential lands with the capacity for more than 9,500 homes in its new development plan, which will be in place up to 2027.

The local authority, which said the dezoning of 319 hectares of land was “unprecedented”, has reclassified the sites to adhere to climate change policies established to promote sustainable development.

Despite 660 hectares of land still being zoned for housing in the county, property developers and industry sources expect...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Following publication of the national vacant housing reuse strategy in 2018, each local authority is required to have a dedicated vacant homes officer. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Only three vacant home officers employed in the last three years

Planning Killian Woods 2 days ago
Local authorities were owed more than €21.5 million in vacant site levies in 2020, but only €21,000 was forthcoming.

Councils collected less than 1% of vacant site levies

Planning Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago
The vacant site levy was introduced to encourage owners to either develop or sell their property. The penalty started as a 3 per cent levy on the value of the land

Councils log €300 million of prime housing land lying idle

Planning Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
Richard Barrett, founder of Bartra Capital Property Group Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aran Candy founder takes Bartra plan objection to court

Planning Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1