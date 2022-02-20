Kelly slams lack of progress on reform of Bord Pleanála
Labour leader said lack of ‘political will’ was the reason why only 36 of 101 recommendations had been implemented in six years since independent review
Alan Kelly has criticised the lack of “political will” to overhaul the state’s planning appeals body after key review recommendations were ignored.
The Labour Party leader set up an independent review of An Bord Pleanála when he was environment minister and it was concluded just before he left office in February 2016. But the government has confirmed that just 36 of the 101 recommendations in the review have been fully addressed since.
