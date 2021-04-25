Jeanie Johnston ‘next best viable option’ if Dublin’s whitewater centre plan is shelved
Previously unpublished documents show that Dublin City Council has been advised on other potential uses for George’s Dock if the whitewater facility is ultimately shelved.
Lifting the Jeanie Johnston tall ship into George’s Dock by crane is the next best viable option if Dublin City Council’s controversial whitewater centre is shelved, an unpublished report has said.
Earlier this year, Dublin City Council revealed that construction on the €25 million whitewater rafting, kayaking and water rescue facility was expected to commence within months.
Last month, its application for €19 million in funding for the project was turned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The long read: Amid high vacancy rates can the town centres hold?
With large towns such as Tralee and Dundalk reporting vacancy rates of 25 per cent, retail outside the big cities is struggling. Will the government’s new plan, Our Rural Future, manage to halt the decay?
Surveys reveal vacancy rates of up to 25% in many towns
Concerns are raised as towns such as Tipperary and Dundalk experience high rate of vacancies for commercial premises
Clancourt accuses Limerick council of bias against plans for urban quarter
Developer owned by the Kenny family said refusal to allow Dooradoyle project raised ‘serious concerns’ over future of city centre
Colin Murphy: This ‘man’s world’ of ours needs to change so women feel safe too
By not thinking explicitly about how their decisions will have an impact on women’s safety, city designers and engineers, largely male, design for men by default