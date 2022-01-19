Subscribe Today
Irish Life rebukes Limerick council over ‘negative’ plans for shopping centre

Life and pensions group criticised the local authority over a proposal to rezone a retail park it owns on the outskirts of Limerick city centre

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th January, 2022
Irish Life said the move could jeopardise future developments at the park, including restaurants, local shops and major supermarkets

Irish Life is at odds with Limerick City and County Council over the proposed rezoning of a retail park it owns in the county, correspondence shows.

The pension and investments firm said a proposal to alter the zoning of the Limerick One Shopping Park would threaten the businesses that trade there as well as the “many local people they employ”.

Irish Life, the largest life and pensions group in Ireland with more than...

