Hotelier in Johnstown Estate container dispute seeks retention permission from An Bord Pleanála

A bitter dispute between Barry English, the owner of the four-star Johnstown Estate in Meath, and a number of owners of properties on the hotel grounds has escalated again, the Business Post can reveal.

The dispute has been running for several months and intensified last summer when a number of 40-foot steel shipping containers were placed around several of the private properties adjacent to the Johnstown Estate hotel.

Last year, Gerry O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell,...