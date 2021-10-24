Hotel fails to remove shipping containers around homes

The Johnstown Estate, a four-star hotel owned by businessman Barry English, has yet to remove large steel cargo containers that it erected around homes near the hotel, despite being legally ordered to do so.

Over the past few months, 40-foot steel shipping containers have been stacked around several privately owned lodge-style homes located beside the hotel in Enfield, Co Meath.

Gerry O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell, who acquired their lodges in 2006 and 2007, told the...