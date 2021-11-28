Subscribe Today
Historic Irish Yeast building in D2 could become café bar

The protected building, which dates from 1750, is now owned by the Doyle publican family who have applied to turn it into a café with apartments above

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
28th November, 2021
The Irish Yeast Company building on College Street in Dublin 2: set to become a cafe bar. Picture: William Murphy/Infomatique

The Irish Yeast Company building on College Street in Dublin city centre could be turned into a café bar following a planning application from the Doyle publican family.

A new application for the 18th-century building, which is a protected structure, proposes to turn 6 College Street into a café bar at ground level with three one-bedroom apartments on the three floors overhead.

It would include the restoration of what is said to be an...

