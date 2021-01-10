Guinness heir to include a city home in Iveagh Markets plans

Edward Iveagh, the Guinness brewing fortune heir, wrote to the residents of the Liberties last month outlining his plans to restore the Iveagh Markets and to have his Dublin residence there.

The historic protected building would be rejuvenated as an “inclusive” community amenity for the people of the Liberties, his letter said.

“The Iveagh Markets were created in 1907 by my forebear, Edward Cecil Guinness, for the good of the people of the...