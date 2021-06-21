Government may ask architects to oversee town regeneration
Advisory group is inspired by success of renewal projects in Westport, Clonakilty and Kinsale
A government working group is discussing hiring architects to rejuvenate dilapidated towns.
This is based on the experience of thriving towns like Westport in Mayo and Clonakilty in Cork, who have employed town architects to improve their public spaces and facilities.
The “town centre first” advisory group is due to report next month on how to attract more people into town centres, which often have high numbers of vacant buildings.
