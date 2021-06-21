Subscribe Today
Planning

Government may ask architects to oversee town regeneration

Advisory group is inspired by success of renewal projects in Westport, Clonakilty and Kinsale

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st June, 2021
Westport, above, followed the lead of Clonakilty and Kinsale in hiring a town architect. Picture: Getty

A government working group is discussing hiring architects to rejuvenate dilapidated towns.

This is based on the experience of thriving towns like Westport in Mayo and Clonakilty in Cork, who have employed town architects to improve their public spaces and facilities.

The “town centre first” advisory group is due to report next month on how to attract more people into town centres, which often have high numbers of vacant buildings.

