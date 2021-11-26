Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Fine Gael TD objects to mental health centre as it may attract ‘undesirables’ seeking to rob it

Bernard Durkan was one of several to oppose the development of a proposed mental health centre in Ardclough, Co Kildare

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th November, 2021
Fine Gael TD objects to mental health centre as it may attract ‘undesirables’ seeking to rob it
Durkan, a Fine Gael TD in North Kildare since 1997, said the Kyrie Therapeutic Farm ‘might be vulnerable from a security perspective’. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A government TD has opposed the development of a new mental health facility in Co Kildare on the grounds that it could attract “undesirables” intent on robbing the premises.

Bernard Durkan is one of several objectors to a planning application lodged by Kyrie Therapeutic Farm, a charity which wants to build a step-down mental health facility outside Ardclough, designed to help people recover from mental or emotional trauma.

James Lawless, a local Fianna...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Narconon Trust bought the building, which had existing planning permission for a nursing home in 2016, after it had confirmed with Meath County Council’s planners that it did not require “change of use” planning to develop a drug addiction treatment centre there instead

Meath Scientology drug rehab centre set to open early next year following court ruling

Planning Róisín Burke
Short-term letting was defined as letting a property for fewer than 14 days. Residents are allowed to let their entire principal private residence on a short-term basis for a cumulative 90 days each year

Thousands flouting new rules on short-term lets

Planning Killian Woods
A CGI image of the proposed development. Picture: Creedon Group Ltd

Teeling Whiskey Distillery objects to 9-storey Liberties development

Planning Donal MacNamee
Frank McDonald at Merchant’s Arch, Temple Bar: preparing to file a judicial review against plans to build a new hotel beside the arch. Picture: Fergal Phillips

McDonald seeking to legally block Merchant’s Arch hotel

Planning Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1