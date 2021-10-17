Subscribe Today
‘Epidemic’ of commercial vacancies must be tackled by independent non-profit, says report

Heritage Council recommends ‘meanwhile use’ of buildings and sites as outdoor gyms, art galleries, restaurants, libraries and more

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th October, 2021
'Epidemic' of commercial vacancies must be tackled by independent non-profit, says report
A survey of derelict properties in the city centre found that the majority of the vacant buildings are more than 100 years old, and a quarter are designated as being of national heritage importance

An independent non-profit organisation should be established to tackle an “epidemic” of commercial vacancies in Irish towns, a new report from the Heritage Council has recommended.

Research from the council has previously identified “extremely high” commercial vacancy rates in Irish towns. It found that Tipperary town has a 31 per cent vacancy rate in its town centre, for example, while a 25 per cent rate was recorded in Tralee.

Widespread instances of dereliction...

