‘Epidemic’ of commercial vacancies must be tackled by independent non-profit, says report

An independent non-profit organisation should be established to tackle an “epidemic” of commercial vacancies in Irish towns, a new report from the Heritage Council has recommended.

Research from the council has previously identified “extremely high” commercial vacancy rates in Irish towns. It found that Tipperary town has a 31 per cent vacancy rate in its town centre, for example, while a 25 per cent rate was recorded in Tralee.

Widespread instances of dereliction...