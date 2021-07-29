Dublin’s first open-air, rooftop cinema delayed as appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála

The development of Dublin’s first open-air, rooftop cinema has hit delays after the owner of a neighbouring bar lodged an appeal against planning permission granted to the project.

Pawnbeach, the company owned by Paul Keaveny which operates 4 Dame Lane, has appealed to An Bord Pleanála after Dublin City Council granted temporary permission for a project which would convert the top floor of a multi-storey car park on Trinity Street into a rooftop...