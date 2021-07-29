Dublin’s first open-air, rooftop cinema delayed as appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanála
Owner of 4 Dame Lane bar has complained to planning regulator after council approved plans for restaurant and cinema on upper levels of nearby Trinity Street car park
The development of Dublin’s first open-air, rooftop cinema has hit delays after the owner of a neighbouring bar lodged an appeal against planning permission granted to the project.
Pawnbeach, the company owned by Paul Keaveny which operates 4 Dame Lane, has appealed to An Bord Pleanála after Dublin City Council granted temporary permission for a project which would convert the top floor of a multi-storey car park on Trinity Street into a rooftop...
