DCC to begin construction of white-water rafting facility in autumn

The cost of the controversial project has spiralled from an initial €12m to €25m, according to contract tenders issued last week

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent
Killian Woods

17th January, 2021
CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock

Dublin City Council is set to start construction on its controversial white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock within months, new documents show.

The council’s estimated cost of the project has grown to €25 million, from an initial figure of €12 million, contract tenders issued last week also reveal.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from construction firms who have the ability to complete the specialist development, which it believes will...

