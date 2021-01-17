DCC to begin construction of white-water rafting facility in autumn
The cost of the controversial project has spiralled from an initial €12m to €25m, according to contract tenders issued last week
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Dublin City Council is set to start construction on its controversial white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock within months, new documents show.
The council’s estimated cost of the project has grown to €25 million, from an initial figure of €12 million, contract tenders issued last week also reveal.
The council is seeking expressions of interest from construction firms who have the ability to complete the specialist development, which it believes will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Guinness heir to include a city home in Iveagh Markets plans
Edward Iveagh tells Liberties community of proposals to develop an ‘inclusive’ amenity and of moves to address the immediate task of repair work
Second planning denial on Omey Island leaves ‘bad taste’ for businessman
Peter Fitzsimons has been in tussles with local council and An Bord Pleanála over half-built house on scenic island for several years
Planning regulator declines Ronan request to investigate practices at Dublin City Council
Developer’s company asked the Office of the Planning Regulator to probe local authority over its interpretation of building height guidelines