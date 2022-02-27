Subscribe Today
Councillor calls for removal of Kilternan site from Strategic Land Reserve designation

Large property players set to lose out if Green councillor and senior planners succeed in closing door on future development which they claim would result in ‘unsustainable urban sprawl’

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
27th February, 2022
Oisín O’Connor, Green Party councillor, pictured with Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: the Green Party councillor has filed a motion with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to remove a site in Kilternan from the Strategic Land Reserve

Prominent property sector consultants could lose a special designation granted to lucrative south Dublin lands they own and which have been earmarked for up to 450 homes.

A motion has been filed with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council by Oisín O’Connor, the Green Party councillor, to remove the lands in Kilternan from the Strategic Land Reserve, a designation that earmarks sites for housing.

Senior executives at the council have backed O’Connor’s...

