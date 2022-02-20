Subscribe Today
Cork Co Council told rezoning could leave landowners facing tax

Planning regulator said landowners in satellite towns could fall foul of vacant site tax due to overzealous residential zoning plan

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th February, 2022
Residential zoned land tax is due to be introduced by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, in 2024 to tackle the problem of land hoarding. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The planning watchdog has warned that landowners could be hit with the new vacant site tax due to over-zoning of land for housing.

Cork County Council is currently putting together a new development plan which will determine the location of housing, offices and other infrastructure between 2023 and 2028.

However, the Office of the Planning Regulator has told the council that it is zoning more land for housing than can be built on.

