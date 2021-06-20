Clane community group challenges ‘massive over-development’
Residents aiming to collect €40,000 for legal challenge to two SHDs they say will worsen pressure on school places, traffic congestion and public transport
A community group is seeking to collect €40,000 for a legal challenge after permission was granted for more than 800 new homes in a commuter town.
Residents in the Kildare town of Clane are protesting that three new large strategic housing developments (SHDs) will worsen the shortage of school places and bus passenger seats as well as increasing traffic congestion for the 7,200 people living there.
Clane Community Council has raised more than half of its €40,000...
