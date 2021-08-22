Subscribe Today
Clancourt tells council it needs extra height at its Dublin scheme to attract FDI

Developer cites research showing more space per worker is necessary in bid to add two storeys to planned office space in Dublin 2

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
22nd August, 2021
Clancourt tells council it needs extra height at its Dublin scheme to attract FDI
Clancourt initially lodged plans for the building, Four Park Place, in 2018, seeking an initial nine storeys for the space.

Clancourt, the property development firm, has told Dublin City Council it needs to add two extra floors to a planned new office development in Dublin 2, in order to attract FDI clients after the pandemic.

The company, owned by the well-known Kenny family, has asked the council for permission to scale its new Park Place block up to 11 storeys because the pandemic is likely to increase the space required per worker in office spaces.

The fresh...

Currency
