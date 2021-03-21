Clancourt accuses Limerick council of bias against plans for urban quarter

Clancourt, the property group owned by the Kenny family, has accused Limerick city authorities of “discriminating” against its plans to develop the Dooradoyle urban quarter in favour of protecting the city centre.

The group, which controls €250 million worth of property in Ireland, has plans to develop a large-scale residential and commercial project on lands beside the Crescent shopping centre in Limerick. The proposed development has been compared to Dundrum Town Centre.

Correspondence...