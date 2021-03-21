Subscribe Today
Clancourt accuses Limerick council of bias against plans for urban quarter

Developer owned by the Kenny family said refusal to allow Dooradoyle project raised ‘serious concerns’ over future of city centre

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st March, 2021
Clancourt accuses Limerick council of bias against plans for urban quarter
Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle: Clancourt has plans to develop lands beside the Limerick shopping centre Picture: Arthur Ellis

Clancourt, the property group owned by the Kenny family, has accused Limerick city authorities of “discriminating” against its plans to develop the Dooradoyle urban quarter in favour of protecting the city centre.

The group, which controls €250 million worth of property in Ireland, has plans to develop a large-scale residential and commercial project on lands beside the Crescent shopping centre in Limerick. The proposed development has been compared to Dundrum Town Centre.

Correspondence...

