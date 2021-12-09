Subscribe Today
Planning

Citywest Hotel refused permission to stage public concerts

An Bord Pleanála said the owners failed to address concerns around potential traffic congestion

Cónal Thomas
9th December, 2021
It was estimated that approximately 1,600 cars would travel to and from the venue for the concerts.

The owners of Citywest Hotel in Dublin have been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to stage public concerts at the venue’s conference centre.

Cape Wrath Hotel's application to host music concerts at the Citywest complex in Saggart was appealed to the board after South Dublin County Council refused permission earlier this year on grounds that Citywest's owners had failed to demonstrate that the local road network would not be impacted...

