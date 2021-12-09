Citywest Hotel refused permission to stage public concerts
An Bord Pleanála said the owners failed to address concerns around potential traffic congestion
The owners of Citywest Hotel in Dublin have been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to stage public concerts at the venue’s conference centre.
Cape Wrath Hotel’s application to host music concerts at the Citywest complex in Saggart was appealed to the board after South Dublin County Council refused permission earlier this year on grounds that Citywest’s owners had failed to demonstrate that the local road network would not be impacted...
