Planning

City council spending on planned whitewater centre hits €1.3 million

Spending on the proposed elite watersports centre at George’s Dock has more than doubled to €1.3 million, with fees taking the lion’s share

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
9th May, 2021
City council spending on planned whitewater centre hits €1.3 million
The proposed whitewater centre at George’s Dock in the IFSC in Dublin

Spending on Dublin‘s proposed whitewater centre has more than doubled to €1.3 million, new figures show.

In December 2019, Dublin City Council said that more than €565,000 had been spent on the proposals for the facility at George's Dock in the IFSC. The local authority confirmed this weekend to the Business Post that total spend on the project is now €1.38 million.

A detailed breakdown provided by the local authority showed that...

