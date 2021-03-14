Chu calls for Dublin City Council to halt tide of hotels
The capital’s Lord Mayor wants the council to introduce ‘clear thresholds’ to prevent ‘over-concentration’ of hotels in certain areas of the city
Dublin City Council needs to restrict the development of further hotels to prevent “over-concentration” in the city, according to Hazel Chu.
The sitting Lord Mayor has said Dublin City Council should introduce “clear thresholds” that measure hotel and aparthotel “over-concentration“ in given geographical areas.
“Maximum limits on the number of hotel or aparthotel rooms which can be granted permission per annum must be explored and considered,” Chu said....
