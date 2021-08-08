This week, you will love . . . Compiled by Mary Cate Smith
The power necklace
As spotted on Sex and the City’s new character Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker), statement necklaces are bigger and bolder than ever. Layer this green amethyst necklace, €115 from One Dame Lane over a monochrome tee or style solo with a plunging neckline. Shop at onedamelane.com.
Re-entry tailoring
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The joy of less
Sustainable fashion for a good cause is the motivation behind social entrepreneur Anne-Marie Tomchak’s ShareJoy project. And it is part of a bigger vision to reimagine business for a better world
Paradise Found: The Newt in Somerset
Nestled in cider orchards in Somerset, England, a centuries-old estate has just converted its farmyard to create a rustic luxury retreat
Séamas O’Reilly: Where else, but on the internet could we ‘virtually’ burrow through the earth?
The Irish Tatler columnist considers the world wide web afresh